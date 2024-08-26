Juvenile Hospitalized after Struck by Vehicle near Easton

The Talbot County Sheriff’s office is investigating a juvenile that was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Officials were called to a Royal Farms in Easton for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle – then learned that the incident occurred on Dover Neck Road near Easton and that the juvenile was taken by family members to the Royal Farms to get medical aid. The juvenile was eventually flown to a medical facility for further treatment and is listed as stable.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and asks anyone with with information to contact them at 410-822-1020.