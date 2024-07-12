Juvenile Injured in Hurlock Kitchen Fire

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department were called for fire on South Main Street Thursday afternoon just after 4:30. Fire crews found a grease fire in the kitchen of the single story home.

A juvenile who discovered the fire was injured and suffered 3rd degree burns to about 10% of their body. The juvenile was flow to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Officials say the fire was accidental and damage is estimated at $6000.

.