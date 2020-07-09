Juvenile Stole Car, Crashed Into Police Vehicle

A juvenile is charged with crashing a stolen vehicle into a Delaware State Police patrol vehicle in Greenwood.

State Police say the 14-year-old male from Washington D.C. was in a car that was reported stolen from a gas station in Millsboro Wednesday as he traveled northbound on Route 13 north of Route 16. The teen ignored attempts by troopers to get him to stop.

Another trooper was in a parked vehicle in the median, which was struck by the fleeing driver. The teen was arrested after a pursuit on foot.

A trooper was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, treated for minor injuries and released. The juvenile also needed hospital treatment and is facing a long list of charges.

The 14-year-old juvenile was transported to the Sussex Bayhealth Hospital where he was treated with non-life threatening injures. Upon his release from the hospital, he was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Aggressive Driving

Reckless Driving

Driving Without a Valid License

Speeding in Excess of 55 MPH

Other traffic related offenses

The juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $35200.00 unsecured bond.