Juvenile With Fireworks Implicated In House Fire

A house fire in Snow Hill was caused by a juvenile who lit fireworks inside the home, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported on Purnell Street Wednesday at 5:31 p.m. The fire started in a second-floor bedroom. No injuries were reported.

Members of the Snow Hill, Newark, Girdletree, Stockton and Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

Two adults and six children live at the home, which according to authorities did not have working smoke alarms.

“With a second fire in just over a week from juveniles caused fire play, the Worcester County Fire Marshal urges all parents to have discussions about fire safety with their children and the dangers of playing with fire,” the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.