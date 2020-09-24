Juvenile With Lighter Starts House Fire In Salisbury

The Red Cross is assisting a Salisbury family which was displaced by a fire that investigators say was started by a child with a lighter.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out late Wednesday afternoon on Price Road. Salisbury firefighters responded to the blaze, which was controlled in less than half an hour.

Investigators say the fire apparently was started by a juvenile playing with a lighter in a bedroom. No one was injured, but damage to the home and the contents totals about $130,000.