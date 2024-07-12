Juveniles Charged Following Investigation into Series of Molotov Cocktail Incidents 

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged two juveniles, ages 11 and 14, after Molotov cocktail incidents targeting homes in west Salisbury. The investigation, starting June 12th, was led by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and involved tips from the community and home video surveillance. The 11-year-old faces a Child in Need of Services referral, while the 14-year-old faces 12 counts of reckless endangerment for endangering the occupants of the targeted homes and eight counts of manufacturing destructive devices.

Additional Information from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal:

The identification of those suspects was aided significantly by home video surveillance, which the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s social media accounts later used. Various community members came forward with tips: one recognized the suspects from their appearance, and another identified them by their voices in a video. Additionally, a resident with. a Ring camera reviewed the footage and independently attempted to identify the juveniles, leading to further confirmation by their grandparents, who are their legal guardians.

Following consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) and the Wicomico State’s Attorney’s Office, it was decided to pursue a CINS (Child in Need of Services) referral for the 11-year-old male suspect and criminal charges through DJS for the 14-year-old male suspect. The 14-year-old is facing 12 counts of reckless endangerment for endangering the occupants of the targeted residences, as well as eight counts of manufacturing destructive devices.

“I’m very thankful for our investigators’ vigilance, tenacity, and hard work in this case. While the suspects in this case are considered minors, this is a serious act, which could have lead to catastrophic effects,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said.

In an interview with authorities, the juveniles admitted to crafting the first Molotov cocktail and placing it at a home in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue after a resident approached them for cutting through her yard. Subsequently, they continued making additional devices and randomly selecting houses in the neighborhood as targets, believing it to be a form of entertainment.

“Hopefully, the families impacted can sleep easier tonight, knowing these two were identified. The Office of the State Fire Marshal appreciates the collaboration of the community and law enforcement agencies in resolving this serious incident,” said Mowbray.