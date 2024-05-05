Kathy McGuiness Announces Run to be Democratic Nominee for 14th District Representative Seat

Former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is running to be the Democratic nominee for State Representative of the 14th District in the primary election on September 10th. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti was in Dewey Beach yesterday for her announcement…

McGuiness (Kathy McGuiness for DE State House District 14 (mcguinessfordelaware.com) is in a three-person race for Representative Pete Schwartzkopf’s seat, which he has said he will vacate in November. She joins Democrats Marty Rendon (https://martyrendon.com) and Claire Snyder-Hall (Home – Claire For Delaware (clairesnyderhall.com)), who have also officially filed with the Delaware Department of Elections for the seat.

Below is an audio clip of Rep. Schwartzkopf’s introductory remarks…

Here is Kathy’s speech in its entirety:

Thank you all for being here today.

I’m Kathy McGuiness and I am running to be the Democratic nominee for state representative for the 14th District in the September 10th primary election.

After hearing from, talking to, and receiving encouragement from my neighbors, fellow democrats, and friends throughout the 14th Representative District, I’ve decided I want to continue to serve my community and to build on my accomplishments as a six-term Rehoboth Beach Commissioner.

I’ve learned a great deal from that painful and humbling experience that Pete just talked about. I’ve paid my debt to the state through a fine and community service. And now I’m ready to get back to what I have done my entire adult life: help and serve the people of Eastern Sussex County.

If given the opportunity, I will continue to fight to protect every woman’s health and reproductive rights. We can’t go back. It’s a fight that is ongoing and, as I have done in the past, I will not shy away from it.

As a registered pharmacist, I’ve been on the frontlines when it comes to health care. I’ve been with patients who cried at the counter when they couldn’t afford their medicines, I administered COVID shots during the Pandemic, I’ve struggled when my mother can’t schedule an appointment for weeks and have joined my sister when she advocates for her son, who is in a wheelchair, when he can’t get the services he needs.

We have a health care crisis here in Sussex County. We need to attract and retain doctors, nurses, specialists, pharmacists and more to serve us here in the fastest growing county in the state, so that state and federal regulators never again identify the families and retirees in the 14th district as being under-served in healthcare.

As a proud Cape Henlopen graduate, along with many family members, and the daughter of a CAPE educator, who retired from teaching 6th grade at Shields Elementary, I have seen first-hand the struggles of our children, teachers, and faculty. I will continue to listen and work with our local and state officials, parents, and teachers in the 14th district to ensure that we have the resources needed to facilitate the best education possible.

Given the unique and precious natural resources we all enjoy here in Eastern Sussex County, I will work tirelessly to protect our beaches, preserve our natural resources, and bring sensible, responsible infrastructure and traffic projects, and state funding that truly meets the needs of our community.

And because tourism is such a vital part of our way of life, I will be able to take to Dover my experience as a businesswoman and Rehoboth Beach Main Street founding President and member, to protect and promote our businesses, press DelDOT to improve traffic flow and work with state and county officials to create safe and affordable workforce housing.

Friends, my qualifications are represented in my experience and longtime dedication to Sussex County. In my career, I’ve been a member of the 14th District’s Democratic Committee, appointed to Delaware State University as a trustee, appointed to the Delaware Film Commission, Rehoboth Beach Main Street President and board member, a member of CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors, and the YMCA Sussex Board.

I’ve served as a member of the Lewes-Rehoboth Meals on Wheels board, and been a volunteer for the Delaware Food Bank, the Jusst Soup Ministry, the Shepherd’s House, Planned Parenthood, and the Seashore Striders.

I’ve been named State of Delaware Tourism Person of the Year, the Business and Professional Women’s Employer of the Year, and most recently, in 2022 awarded Delaware’s Pharmacist of the Year.

But I’m proudest of what I’ve accomplished in my private life. As a mother to three amazing children, I have one precious grandchild and one is on the way. And I’ve been married to my wonderful husband Steve, a river pilot to whom I’ve been married for almost 28 years.

I’m grateful to the many prominent Delawareans who have lined up to endorse my candidacy. They include former Speaker of the Delaware House Pete Schwartzkopf, 20th District Representative Stell Selby, Dewey Council Member Paul Bauer, former Rehoboth Planning Commission Chair Richard Perry, former Ambassador Tom McDonald, former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Steve Scheffer, and former Democrat County Chair and Judge Mitch Crane.

I’m also supported by Fay Jacobs, Steve “Monty” Montgomery, Lynn Kokjohn, and Bob Cartwright just to name a few.

But I cannot get the job done without the help of all Democratic 14th District voters who want to see responsible, sustainable growth and improvements continue in Sussex County. And because of that, over the next 18 weeks, I will be asking for your vote.

I’m looking forward to continuing a positive campaign so that I can earn the chance to work hard for everyone here in the 14th District. Here is where I was raised, managed businesses, volunteered for 30 years, and have dedicated my life to public service. And I have done all of the above and raised a family.

And, when elected, I promise to listen to your questions and concerns. I will reach out, and remain available for conversations with one, a few or many. I will serve with renewed dedication and humility. I promise to give it everything I’ve got.

Thank you all again for being with me here today.

