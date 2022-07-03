Kayakers Discover Body in Dover

Dover Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of the Saint Jones River behind Capitol Green.

A group of kayakers saw the body on the shoreline Saturday and notified police. According to police, the body is that of a male but was in an advanced state of decomposition. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The cause of death and identification of the deceased person are still under investigation by the medical examiner’s office. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.