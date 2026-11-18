Plan ahead and make safe choices behind the wheel as the holiday season approaches. Today, Office of Highway Safety (OHS) joined state officials, community partners and program sponsors to launch the 2026–2027 Sober Rides program and highlight the annual Safe Holiday Travels campaign.

The Thanksgiving Eve Sober Rides program will provide eligible participants with $20 ride-share vouchers to help ensure a safe trip home after holiday celebrations. Delawareans can claim vouchers beginning at 3pm on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for rides through Uber and Lyft between 5pm that evening and 3am on Thursday, Nov. 26. Thanksgiving Eve is a popular time for gathering with friends and family, but celebrations can also increase the risk of impaired driving.

“Every holiday season, we have an opportunity and responsibility to make decisions that can save lives,” said Sharon Bryson, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “If you plan to drink, plan for a sober ride before you celebrate. We want Delawareans to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends and make it home safely.”

The 2026–2027 Sober Rides program will be available on Thanksgiving Eve, New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, and July Fourth thanks to the generous support of this year’s program sponsors – including The Starboard. The sponsors’ commitment to roadway safety helps OHS encourage responsible decisions and provide Delawareans with safer transportation options during holiday celebrations.