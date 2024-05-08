Kennedy Gains Ballot Access in Delaware

The Kennedy campaign has announced that it has gained ballot access in Delaware. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was nominated for president, and Nicole Shanahan was nominated for vice president by the Independent Party of Delaware. The party has filed all necessary documents with the state, putting the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket on the ballot in Delaware this fall.

Additional Information (May 7):

“Today, we offer the voters of Delaware a clear national alternative to polarized two-party politics as usual,” said Independent Party of Delaware Secretary-General Wolf von Baumgart. “Special interest-controlled politics has failed the people and it’s high time for a constructive, independent problem-solving alternative.”

The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is officially on the ballot in four states — Utah, Michigan, California, and now Delaware. The campaign has collected enough signatures for ballot access in seven other states — New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, and Iowa.

The Kennedy campaign has launched a robust ballot access plan to ensure the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“We have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategists ready to get the job done,” said Stefanie Spear, campaign press secretary. “We are exceeding all our ballot access benchmarks and will announce new states each week.”