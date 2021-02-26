Kent Co. Agrees To Reassess Property In School Funding Case

Kent County has reached agreement in a school funding case to conduct a property reassessment for the first time since 1987.

Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the NAACP of Delaware, along with the ACLU of Delaware and Community Legal Aid Society, announced the resolution Thursday, similar to a previous agreement in New Castle County.

Plaintiffs in the case that was heard in Delaware Court of Chancery contended that the failure to reassess property over decades has had a negative effect on school funding that comes from property taxes.

No such agreement has been reached yet with Sussex County. According to the ACLU, litigation with Sussex County is still active.

“We are thrilled to be making steady progress on the county track of this litigation,” ACLU of Delaware legal and policy director Karen Lantz said. “We are pleased that New Castle and Kent county officials have agreed to ensure the completion of a long-delayed general reassessment. This is an important step towards more equitable and reliable funding for all schools, regardless of zip code.”

The Kent County agreement also will establish regular, periodic reassessments to ‘correct the disproportionate tax burden owners of lower-valued properties have carried for too long.’ The reassessment would be completed by July 1st, 2024 for the ’25 Fiscal Year.