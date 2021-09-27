Kent Co. Crash Leaves 1 Man Dead

A crash on the west side of Dover has left a 22-year-old man dead.

Delaware State Police said that early Sunday morning, a southbound SUV on Pearson’s Corner Road went out of control north of Halltown Road, left the roadway two times and struck two trees. The vehicle rolled over.

The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

A portion of Pearson’s Corner Road was closed for about three hours due to the crash and investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 3 at 302-698-8451, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.