A Kent County man is charged with his 8th Offense DUI.

According to Dover Police, officers responded to a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a parked vehicle at a convenience store on North DuPont Highway Sunday morning. The vehicle was still running.

After officers administered field sobriety tests, 44-year-old Christopher Harris of Cheswold was taken into custody.

Harris was being held at SCI on $20,000 cash bond.

Christopher Harris of Cheswold (photo released by Dover Police)