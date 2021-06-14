Kent Co. Man Struck, Killed By SUV While Mowing Lawn

A Kent County man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend while operating a push lawnmower at a ditch in front of his home.

According to Delaware State Police, the 74-year-old man was about six feet from Westville Road in Camden-Wyoming Saturday evening when an SUV left the road, traveled onto the grassy shoulder and swale and struck a small culvert pipe before hitting the man at his lawnmower. The vehicle overturned, pinning the man underneath.

The man later died in a hospital. The 59-year-old Camden woman who was driving the SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8518 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.