Kent Co. Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Camden-Wyoming woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.



According to the Office of Animal Welfare in the Division of Public Health, 182 cats and one dogs were seized from a residence in the Camden area last week. Investigators say they were kept in deplorable conditions.



65-year-old Linda Favre was arraigned on 19 charges, including animal cruelty. Two of the cats who were rescued have since died.



The Brandywine Valley SPCA is treating the animals for a variety of ailments including malnourishment, skin conditions and upper respiratory problems. Many have already been placed for adoption.

“The conditions these animals were subjected to were horrid,” DAS Chief Mark Tobin said. “No animal should live like that, and unfortunately, three cats lost their lives as a result. We are grateful that this was reported so that action could be taken. We feel good knowing the animals are in good hands, and will not suffer any longer.”



Favre has been released on her own recognizance with the condition that she may not own or possess any animals until the case is resolved in court.



The Office of Animal Welfare says this is the largest animal cruelty case it has handled since assuming statewide animal cruelty enforcement in 2016. It’s also one of the largest cases of its kind in state history.