Kent County Couple Indicted for Serial Child Abuse

A Kent County couple has been indicted on 646 charges, including more than 80 felonies, for abusing their two children. Over a period of 20 months, 45 year old Mary Vinson and 36 year old Charles Vinson are alleged to have abused their children – including making them stand for long periods of time, withholding food, force feeding them and physically assaulting the victims. Both children have been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family services.

The charges against both defendants are as follows:

Mary Vinson:

7 counts of Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Felony

Degree, a Class B Felony 12 counts of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Degree, a Class G Felony 2 counts of Conspiracy 3 rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony

6 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor

71 counts of Reckless Endangering 2 nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Kidnapping 1 st Degree, a Class B Felony

Degree, a Class B Felony 225 counts of Child Abuse 3 rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 3 counts of Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree, a Class E Felony

Degree, a Class E Felony 11 counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Felony

Degree, a Class B Felony 7 counts of Strangulation, a Class E Felony

1 count of Attempted Strangulation, a Class E Felony

244 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony

3 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony

Charles Vinson:

6 counts of Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Felony

Degree, a Class B Felony 12 counts of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Degree, a Class G Felony 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony

2 counts of Reckless Endangering 2 nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Conspiracy 3 rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 2 counts of Kidnapping 1 st Degree, a Class B Felony

Degree, a Class B Felony 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony

3 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor

3 counts of Child Abuse 3 rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare, a Class A Misdemeanor

2 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony

If convicted on all charges, Mary Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 40 years and a maximum sentence of more than 1,150 years. Charles Vinson would face a minimum sentence of 16 years and a maximum sentence of more than 270 years.