Kent County Couple Sentenced to Life in Prison for Abusing Their Children

Additional Information from the Delaware Attorney General’s Office:

“These children went through hell,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Now they never have to worry about their abusers again. Even when these cases are strong, they are not easy. The facts are chilling. Knowing what these children experienced weighs on all of us. But knowing that they are safe now is why we do this work. I’m grateful to the prosecutors and law enforcement who rescued them from this torture.”

On Thursday, a Superior Court judge sentenced Mary Vinson, 46, and Charles Vinson, 37, to 106 years and 49 years in prison, respectively. The Vinsons were convicted in September of dozens of felonies for abusing their children, including making them stand for long periods of time; withholding food; force feeding them; and violently and repetitively physically assaulting the victims. Both children were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room.

One of the children was 10 years old during the abuse; the other was abused from age 11 to age 13.

The Vinsons pleaded guilty to the following crimes:

Mary Vinson:

Six counts of Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Seven counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Two counts of Kidnapping 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Three counts of Attempted Assault 2 nd Degree, a Class D Violent Felony

Degree, a Class D Violent Felony Four counts of Strangulation, a Class E Violent Felony

Three counts of Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree, a Class E Violent Felony

Degree, a Class E Violent Felony Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony

Two counts of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Degree, a Class G Felony One count of False Statement to Police, a Class G Felony

Charles Vinson: