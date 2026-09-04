Kent County, DE Offices Closed for Labor Day

Kent County, DE Government offices will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2026, in observance of Labor Day. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 8.

Essential Services:

Please note that all essential services will remain fully operational throughout the holiday to ensure you stay supported.

A Moment of Reflection:

Labor Day is a beautiful reminder of the hard work, dedication, and resilience that build our community every single day. We are incredibly grateful for our amazing team whose contributions move us forward, and for our wonderful customers who trust us along the journey. We hope this long weekend brings you a well-deserved opportunity to rest, recharge, and celebrate with loved ones.

Wishing everyone a safe, relaxing, and happy Labor Day weekend!