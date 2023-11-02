Kent County Levy Court Donates $1 Million to Food Bank of Delaware’s Building Hope in Milford Capital Campaign

The Food Bank of Delaware is in the final stages of construction and just weeks away from opening the doors to the new 70,000-square-foot facility. A grand opening will be planned for January 2024. Kent County Levy Court presented the Food Bank of Delaware with a donation of one million dollars for its Building Hope in Milford capital campaign today. Kent County Levy Court President Terry Pepper says Kent County is pleased to be a part of this project adding that The Food Bank of Delaware is doing great things to address food insecurity as well as an economic development component to help the county meet the needs of its citizens. To learn more about the Building Hope in Milford capital campaign, visit www.fbd.org/hopeinmilford.

Additional Information from the Food Bank of Delaware:

Thanks to Kent County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, Kent County Levy Court presented the Food Bank of Delaware with a donation of one million dollars for its Building Hope in Milford capital campaign today.

The Food Bank of Delaware is in the final stages of construction and just weeks away from opening the doors to the new 70,000-square-foot facility. A grand opening will be planned for January 2024.

“Kent County is pleased to be a part of this project,” said Kent County Levy Court President Terry Pepper. “The Food Bank of Delaware is doing great things to address food insecurity as well as an economic development component to help our county meet the needs of our citizens.”

“We are grateful for Kent County’s generous support of this transformative project,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “With just $3.5 million left to go in our $34 million campaign, we are so close to crossing the fundraising finish line. We hope this gift will inspire more in our community to get involved. This facility is more than bricks and mortar, it will be a beacon of hope for so many in our community. Not only will we be able to bring in and distribute more food, but we will also help our neighbors find long-term economic stability through job skills training, financial coaching and more.”

This project will enable the Food Bank of Delaware to: