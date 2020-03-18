Kent County resident critically ill with coronavirus

Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health and Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services, hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday morning at the State Health Operations Center in Smyrna, DE.

Over the course of the past seven days since the State of Delaware announced the first coronavirus case, the way of life for residents across the state has changed dramatically as public health officials continue to monitor the outbreak and take additional safety measures to protect Delawareans.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to climb across the state with 17 reported cases in New Castle County, 1 in Sussex County, and now 1 in Kent County with the person critically ill, according to Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday morning alongside Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services.

“As of right now we have 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Delaware,” Dr. Rattay explained. “We are announcing our first patient in Kent County, and sadly this person is critically ill.”

The Delaware Department of Health & Social Services in coordination with the Delaware Division of Public Health are jointly monitoring the individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus with information being released in real time on a daily basis.

“Now more than ever it is crucial that we all take the steps that are needed to take care of our own personal health, as well as help and protect all of those around us,” Dr. Rattay said following the announcement of the latest case in Kent County.

Delawareans who are feeling well, should go about their daily lives but practice social distancing – staying six feet away from other people.

Those who are feeling sick should stay home, and contact your primary health care provider if you have concerns about your symptoms, particularly those with fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection at this time.

While in some cases illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications.

Anyone with any questions about coronavirus can call the Division of Public Health at 1-866-408-1899 or visit de.gov/coronavirus.