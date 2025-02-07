Kent County School Bus Crash Injures 3

A school bus crash Friday morning in Kent County sent three people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just after 6:45 a Bluebird school bus was eastbound on Seven Hickories Road near Kenton when the 75 year old bus driver from Hartly possibly experienced a medical emergency. The school bus left the roadway and the front side of the bus struck a concrete barrier.

Eight students were on the bus at the time – two were taken to an area hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver was also taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.