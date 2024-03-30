Key Bridge Collapse Update; SBA Accepting Applications for Low Interest Loans to Help those Affected

Another update Saturday by Maryland Governor Wes Moore on the work that is underway at the Key Bridge in Baltimore. The bridge collapsed early in the morning on Tuesday after it was struck by a container ship. With the arrival on Friday of a 1000-ton crane, it was hoped that the first piece of bridge could be lifted from the wreckage. They are working to the north of the bridge in an effort to open a temporary channel so that more tugs, barges and boats could aid in the recovery effort. The search for the remaining four construction workers – missing since the collapse on Tuesday – is on hold until conditions are safe for the recovery divers. Governor Moore adds that the Small Business Administration has accepted a request for damage declaration – and applications can be made online through December 30th of this year.

Click here for the link to the SBA’s Disaster Assistance