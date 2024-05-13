Key Bridge Update: Dali Could be Moved by Mid-Week

Last week Unified Command and dive teams recovered the last of the missing construction workers from the Key Bridge collapse. After less than two months of work to salvage the collapsed structure and reopen channels for access to the Port of Baltimore and the world – Unified Command is still looking to fully reopen the main channel – at 50-feet deep and 700-feet wide by the end of this month.

This evening at 5pm – precision cutting will be used to remove the section of the Key Bridge that is sitting across the bow of the container ship “Dali.” Once that section of bridge is demolished and removed, it’s hoped that the Dali will finally be removed from the channel in two days.

CLICK HERE FOR A VIDEO OF HOW THE PRECISION CUTTING IS DONE