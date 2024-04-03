Key Bridge Update from Governor Moore and Other Officials
April 3, 2024/
Maryland Officials held a news conference this afternoon to continue to provide updates on work being done in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse. U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath representing Unified Command talked about the top priorities…
He adds that the second priority is to remove the ship from the channel. Regarding diving operations, they had to pause that this afternoon due to storms in the area.