Killens Pond Water Park Cleared To Reopen

After being closed during the hottest week of the year, Killens Pond State Park’s water park will reopen to the public Friday.

The water park was closed last week when it was discovered that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Department of Natural Resources, contact tracing was completed through the Division of Public Health.

Any staff who met the definition of having close contact with the staffer who tested positive also underwent testing. All tests came back negative. Those staff members are continuing to quarantine as recommended.

The water park was also deep-cleaned with a spray sanitizer and also underwent routine cleaning during the closure.

The water park is open for two sessions a day: 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The facility is closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. Attendance is limited to 30-percent capacity.

DNREC also released these procedures for potential visitors to Killens Pond Water Park:

Guests must reserve a session online prior to visiting the water park. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the park.

The following protocols and procedures are in effect until further notice:

Masks or other cloth face coverings are required for entry into the water park, while in line, in concession areas and restrooms, and when social distancing of at least 6 feet between those of other households cannot be maintained.

Face coverings may be removed once on the pool deck, but must continue to be worn when social distancing is not possible.

Face coverings are not required while in the water. Any face coverings visitors choose to wear while in the water must be made of swimsuit-type material (man-made fibers). Standard face coverings made from cotton may make it difficult to breathe when wet.

Guests must continue to social distance when in the water.

Bathrooms and slide handrails will be sanitized every hour, and all other touch points will be sanitized between sessions.

All other COVID-19-related rules, regulations and recommendations from the Division of Public Health apply.

All other Water Park rules and regulations apply.

Water park entrance fees are $6 for those under 48 inches and $8 for those 48 inches and taller. Entry is free for children ages 2 and younger. The water park features attractions for all ages and abilities, including a main pool, baby pool, slides, fountains and a variety of other fun water features.