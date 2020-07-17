Killens Pond Water Park Closed, Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Just one week after reopening for the season, the water park at Killens Pond State Park is closing for one week.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources a staff member at the park has tested positive for coronavirus. That staff member is asymptomatic.

Eleven other staffers at the water park who were determined to have had close contact have also been tested and are under quarantine.

Visitors who have been to the Killens Pond Water Park are considered to be at low risk of contracting COVID-19 according to the Division of Public Health. They are not believed to have met the threshold for having close contact with the staff member who tested positive.

Water park visitors may wish to be tested as a precaution and can find local testing free of charge.

The water park will also be fully cleaned and sanitized during the closure. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday July 24th.

“We took many precautions in the interest of health and safety in operating the water park and we will take the safe route in closing it down for the next few days,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said Friday in a statement. “We have been advised there was low risk to the public based on the operations and interactions, but everyone should always be on the watch for coronavirus symptoms, and we will be watching and testing for any sign of spread among staff before making a firm decision about reopening. We regret that the water park will not be available during the upcoming hot days, but the health of our visitors and staff must come first.”