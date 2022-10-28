Kim Reynolds Named New Worcester County Budget Officer

Image Courtesy Worcester County Government

The Worcester County Commissioners appointed Kim Reynolds to serve as the new budget officer. Reynolds, the former senior budget accountant, brings 22 years of experience in accounting and grants compliance to this position. She is a vital member of the financial management team that develops the multi-year fiscal plans to assist with annual budget forecasting.

She joined Worcester County Government (WCG) in 2007 as a budget accountant and was promoted to senior budget accountant in 2018.

In her role as budget officer, Reynolds will help assure the accountability and effectiveness of WCG by providing efficient, innovative services, public policy analysis, and financial expertise in support of all departments, including preparing, appropriating, monitoring, analyzing the budget, and reviewing revenue projections and assessments. She will also assist in the development of investment strategies, and collaborate with the Treasurer’s Office to prepare the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and any other financial documentation for the annual audit and bond financing.