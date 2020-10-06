Kinder, Gentler Vehicle Rally Coming, But OC Is Prepared

Ocean City is ready to enforce Special Event Zone provisions with the expected arrival of car enthusiasts for the Endless Summer Cruisin’ gathering.



Mayor Rick Meehan tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley he’s not expecting the sort of chaos that erupted during an unsanctioned pop-up rally during the final weekend of September. However, it’s not out of the question that problems could develop.

Between today and Sunday, the Special Event Zone carries enhanced penalties for violations and reduces speed limits. Residents and visitors may notice a large police presence and should expect traffic congestion and possible alternate traffic patterns.



Spectators are also asked to keep the sidewalks of Ocean City clear for pedestrians.