KKK Literature Left At Several Homes in Worcester Co.

K-K-K literature is turning up in Worcester County.

As protests for racial justice sweep the nation, fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan have been left at homes in Berlin and other communities.

47-ABC reports the propaganda was stuffed into plastic bags, weighed down with small pebbles and tossed into driveways.

Authorities are investigating and are looking into the possibility that any of the drop-offs may have been captured on surveillance cameras.

It is not the first time KKK-related fliers have been distributed at homes in the area. Authorities in several jurisdictions received similar reports in late 2018 and in the spring of 2019.