Labor Day is Here – What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening

It’s Labor Day 2022, a federal and state holiday.

-The vast majority of local government offices are also closed today.

Worcester County Government offices, the Central Landfill in Newark, Homeowner Convenience Centers, Worcester County Recreation Center and the five branch libraries are also closed.

-DART will operate its Beach Bus Service and Route 305 Beach Connection as well as paratransit and other complimentary ADA-only service. Other fixed-route and paratransit services will not run. This is the last day of the seasonal Route 305 Beach Connection. The Beach Bus service will continue to operate through Sunday, September 11th.

-Early voting centers for the Delaware Primary are closed Monday. The will reopen Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday September 11th, early voting centers will be open between 7:00a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

-The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will take place this afternoon – beginning around 5:30 p.m. The procession starts at the north end of the Bethany Beach boardwalk and arriving a short time later at the bandstand. This is a celebration of a great summer season and bidding it a fond farewell until next year.