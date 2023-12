Unemployment in Sussex County dropped 2-tenths of a percent to 3.8% in November from 4% in October. Statewide the unemployment rate was at 4.2% – unchanged from October, while the national rate is at 3.7% a drop of 2-tenths of a percent from October. Delaware recorded it’s second lowest labor force participation in February and March of this year – since February, 14,300 workers have returned to the State’s labor force.