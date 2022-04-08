Landlord-Tenant Dispute Leads To Man’s Arrest For Aggravated Menacing, Terroristic Threatening

James Harding

A landlord-tenant dispute results in a Rehoboth Beach man’s arrest for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called to a property in the area this week where 70-year-old James Harding and a family member were involved in a disagreement with tenants.

State Police say Harding pointed a gun at a 39-year-old man and threatened to shoot a 34-year-old woman and threatened bodily harm to a 55-year-old woman.

Troopers found Harding in a vehicle and he was taken into custody. A loaded rifle (Savage Arms Model 87D .22) was seen in plain view.

No one was injured during the incident. Harding was released on his own recognizance.