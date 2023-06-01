Large Fight Breaks Out at Conclusion of Sussex Central High School Graduation Ceremonies; Charges Pending Against 16-Year-Old

Delaware State Police are investigating a large fight that broke out at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies at Sussex Central High School on Tuesday evening. Troopers were alerted to a crowd of people fighting outside of the main gate to the ceremonies. Troopers saw a teenage girl punching and kicking a woman. The 16-year-old was yelling and began walking away from the area. A man, who police learned is 29 years old and from Millsboro, was seen punching at people during the fight, including this same teenage girl.

Troopers have identified the 48-year-old Millsboro woman who was seen being kicked and punched during the fight. Troopers contacted her and yesterday, she came to Troop 4 with her 15-year-old daughter to report their injuries. The woman had a scratch on her nose, and the girl had a black eye and a swollen nose. Troopers were able to identify the 16-year-old girl who had struck these two victims, and there is currently an active warrant for her arrest for the misdemeanor charges of Assault Third Degree (two counts) and Disorderly Conduct. Troopers also identified the 29-year-old Millsboro man as David Cupery. Cupery turned himself in to Troop 4 and was charged with Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct, both misdemeanors. Cupery was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on his own recognizance.

Neither the 16-year-old suspect nor the 15-year-old victim are students at Sussex Central High School.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Troopers contacted the girl after she walked across the softball field and began fighting again. Troopers separated her and spoke with her father, but both parties refused to cooperate with the investigation and soon departed from the area. Troopers were able to break up the large fight and disperse the crowd. However, at that time there were no victims who remained behind at the scene to report their injuries or provide their accounts as to what had occurred.

Troopers are still investigating this incident. Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this case or anyone else who was injured during the fight to contact Lieutenant M. DiSilvestro by calling 302-752-3818. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.