Last Day to Register to Vote in Delaware’s September 10th Primary Election

Today is the final day that you can register to vote in the Delaware September 10th primary election. You must be registered with the Democratic or Republican party to vote in that party’s primary election. Register in person today at your County Department of Elections – for Sussex County that is on North Race Street in Georgetown – between 8am and 4:30pm. Bring ID with your name and current address. You can also register online – by 11:59pm.

Early voting begins for the Delaware Primary Election on August 28th.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON REGISTERING TO VOTE IN DE PRIMARY

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EARLY VOTING