Last Round of Comment on Fenwick Island Dredge Project Ends on Oct 31st

There are just two weeks left for Fenwick Island residents to make comment on the town’s dredging of the north and south channels of the Little Assawoman Bay. The town is in its third and final round of public notifications for this project – each round of notifications is separate from the other – so your emails are still needed. The deadline for this final DNREC permit notification is October 31st.

Additional information from the Fenwick Island Dredging Committee:

There will be three rounds of Public Notification periods related to our applications (one with US Army Corps of Engineers and two with DNREC). We are now in the third and final Round of Public Notifications related to our critical dredging project. This Public Notification period relates to DNREC and supports our Subaqueous Permit and Water Quality Certification request.

This final DNREC permit notification period will last until October 31.

For additional information, please read the attached summary notification from DNREC which can also be found on their website.

DNREC will review all communications received from the public related to this project.

It is critical that as many folks as possible send an email expressing their support for this important project.

The point of contact for these DNREC public comments is Mr. Matt Jones and the Public Notification comment email address Is: DNREC_Wetlands_Waterways@delaware.gov .

You can also mail a letter to Mr. Jones at the following address:

Wetlands and Waterways

89 Kings Hwy

Dover, DE 19901

Please keep in mind that each one of these notification periods is independent of the others so it is critical to provide feedback for each permit application.