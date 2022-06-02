Late-Night Presidential Motorcade Arrives in Rehoboth; May Jobs Report Remarks Scheduled for Convention Center on Friday

President Joe Biden’s 32-vehicle motorcade arrived in Rehoboth Beach around 10:25 p.m. Thursday.

June 3 is his wife’s birthday, which he celebrated at their beach home last summer.

But in addition, he is once again scheduled to deliver remarks on the May jobs report at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 10:30 a.m.

Last year President Joe Biden’s first visit to Rehoboth Beach since taking office was to celebrate his wife’s 70th birthday and deliver remarks on the jobs report here at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on June 4, 2021. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Air Force One flew him to Dover Air Force Base where he motorcaded to his beach home in North Shores because of the poor weather. Here is the motorcade crossing into Rehoboth Beach at the canal bridge.