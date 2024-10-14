Latest Cancer Incidence and Mortality Trends in Delaware from DPH

In the 1990s, Delaware ranked 2nd in the nation for cancer mortality rates. Since then those numbers have been steadily improving and in the most recent report, for 2024, Delaware ranked 16th among the states for highest-all-site cancer mortality. The most recent report covers the period of 2017 to 2021. In a release from the Division of Public Health, Governor John Carney attributes the decrease in cancer deaths to earlier detection, prevention and better access to timely care and quality of life among cancer survivors.
Additional information from the DPH:
Delaware and the U.S. saw their mortality rates go down by an average of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively, between 2007 and 2021. In the 2024 report, which looked at the 2017-2021 time period, Delaware ranked 16th among the states for highest all-site (i.e., all cancer types) cancer mortality, with lower rankings indicating cancer mortality rates.
DPH presented its data report, Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2017-2021, to the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC) today. These cancer statistics reflect incidence and mortality data for 2017-2021 period and to those of the U.S. over the same period. The report also summarizes how Delaware and U.S. cancer rates have changed from 2007 to 2021.
DPH will release the Census Tract Level Cancer Incidence report in January 2025 due to a delay in the availability of national population estimates from the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) program. This report presents calculations and detailed maps with all-site cancer incidence rates by census tract in Delaware.
The top four cancers for incidence in Delaware are: female breast (139.2 per 100,000 population), prostate (130.2 per 100,000 population), lung and bronchus (55.9 per 100,000 population), and colorectal (33.7 per 100,000 population).
The top four cancers for mortality in Delaware are: lung and bronchus (36.4 per 100,000 population), female breast (21.1 per 100,000 population), prostate (19.0 per 100,000 population) and colorectal (12.3 per 100,000 population). These are also the same trends in the U.S. with slight variations in rates.
Other key findings include:
-
Between 2007 and 2021, mortality rates for all-site cancer decreased among non-Hispanic White males, non-Hispanic White females, and non-Hispanic Black males year over year. All-site cancer mortality rates were stable among non-Hispanic Black females, Hispanic males, and Hispanic females in Delaware.
-
Delaware has a lower prostate cancer mortality and a lower colorectal cancer mortality rate compared to the U.S.
-
Uterine cancer is the fifth most diagnosed cancer in Delaware, followed by melanoma as the sixth most diagnosed cancer in Delaware.
-
Non-Hispanic Black Delawareans have a higher mortality rate for colorectal cancer compared to non-Hispanic White and Hispanic Delawareans, however, the rate differences are not statistically different.
- Similarly, non-Hispanic White Delawareans have a higher mortality rate for lung cancer compared to non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic Delawareans, however the rate differences are not statistically different.
The report also identifies several priority areas:
-
While progress continues to be made, Delaware remains higher than the U.S. all-site cancer incidence rate for the period of 2017-2021. Delaware currently ranks 15th among the states for highest all-site cancer incidence.
-
Delaware has higher lung cancer and breast cancer mortality rates compared to the U.S.
- Non-Hispanic Black Delawareans are disproportionately more affected by breast and prostate cancers compared to other races, with non-Hispanic Black women having a statistically significantly higher mortality rate for breast cancer compared to non-Hispanic White women, and non-Hispanic Black men for prostate cancer compared to non-Hispanic White men.
“DPH is developing innovative approaches to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” said DPH Director Steve Blessing. “It is our mission to continue to reduce preventable cancers, make sure all people get the right screening at the right time and that we support cancer survivors in living longer, healthier lives.”
DPH’s Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control (CPC) and the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC) utilizes this information to guide cancer prevention outreach efforts, program planning, and policies impacting screening, tobacco usage, and obesity prevention. To learn how to prevent, detect, and treat chronic diseases and get help scheduling with a cancer screening, visit the Healthy Delaware website at https://www.healthydelaware.org/Individuals or call the Delaware Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at 302-744-1040. For more information about the DCC, visit https://www.healthydelaware.org/Consortium.
The Screening for Life program provides free access to eligible Delawareans for cancer screenings. Eligible individuals can receive mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, and screening tests for prostate, colorectal, and lung cancer when recommended by a doctor. Since last year’s report, Screening for Life has increased enrollment by 13%. This is the highest enrollment in the last six years. For more information about the SFL program, visit Contact SFL at https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dph/dpc/sfl.html or call 302-744-1040 to speak with a case manager or enrollment specialist.
Delaware residents 18 and older who want help to quit smoking and vaping should contact the Delaware Quitline at 1-866-409-1858 or QuitSupport.com. Teens ages 13 to 17 can learn more about vaping and get help with quitting through podcasts, videos, and live chats with a coach; to get started, text VAPEFREE to 873373.