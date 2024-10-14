Latest Cancer Incidence and Mortality Trends in Delaware from DPH

In the 1990s, Delaware ranked 2nd in the nation for cancer mortality rates. Since then those numbers have been steadily improving and in the most recent report, for 2024, Delaware ranked 16th among the states for highest-all-site cancer mortality. The most recent report covers the period of 2017 to 2021. In a release from the Division of Public Health, Governor John Carney attributes the decrease in cancer deaths to earlier detection, prevention and better access to timely care and quality of life among cancer survivors.

Additional information from the DPH:

Delaware and the U.S. saw their mortality rates go down by an average of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively, between 2007 and 2021. In the 2024 report, which looked at the 2017-2021 time period, Delaware ranked 16th among the states for highest all-site (i.e., all cancer types) cancer mortality, with lower rankings indicating cancer mortality rates.

Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2017-2021 , to the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC) today. These cancer statistics reflect incidence and mortality data for 2017-2021 period and to those of the U.S. over the same period. The report also summarizes how Delaware and U.S. cancer rates have changed from 2007 to 2021. DPH presented its data report,to the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC) today. These cancer statistics reflect incidence and mortality data for 2017-2021 period and to those of the U.S. over the same period. The report also summarizes how Delaware and U.S. cancer rates have changed from 2007 to 2021.

DPH will release the Census Tract Level Cancer Incidence report in January 2025 due to a delay in the availability of national population estimates from the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) program. This report presents calculations and detailed maps with all-site cancer incidence rates by census tract in Delaware.