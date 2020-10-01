Launch From Wallops Island Scheduled Thursday Night

A launch is scheduled tonight from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia Eastern Shore.

If conditions allow, the glow of the Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station could be visible across much of Delmarva.

The launch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. You can follow along with the NASA Blog. According to Northrop Grumman, payloads on board Cygnus include research to help identify targeted cancer therapies, a new space toilet, radishes that will grow in the Space Station’s advanced plant habitat, a virtual reality camera that will capture a future spacewalk, and more.