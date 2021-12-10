Laurel-Area Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured

A head-on crash in the Laurel area has claimed one life.

According to Delaware State Police, a 25-year-old Seaford man was driving northbound on Seaford Road just south of Mount Zion Road Thursday afternoon. A 55-year-old Delmar man was traveling southbound. The vehicles crashed head-on, in the northbound lane of Seaford Road, for still-unknown reasons.

An 18-year-old male of Philadelphia was a front-seat passenger in the northbound vehicle. He died at the scene.

That driver was critically injured. State Police said neither of them were properly restrained.

The Delmar man was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for about three hours because of the crash and investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-703-3269 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.