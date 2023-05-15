Laurel Area Fire Leave 1 Dead Sunday Morning

A fire heavily damaged a house trailer on Phillips Hill Road in the Laurel area Sunday. Laurel Firefighters were called just before 11:30 Sunday morning and found heavy fire coming from the home. Inside the home one person was found deceased. The Division of Forensic Science plans to do an autopsy today to determine identity and the cause of death.The State Fire Marshal is investigating for the origin and cause of the fire. Damage is estimated at $50,000. No other injuries were reported.