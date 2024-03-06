Laurel Area Paving Later This Month –Intermittent Lane Closures on Several Roads

A paving operation will begin in the Laurel area on March 18th through August 18th (weather permitting), according to DelDOT. Paving operations will require intermittent lane closures. Motorists are reminded to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays while in the area. Paving locations include:

Central Avenue from Market Street to Poplar Street/Georgetown Road – work will include Pedestrian Connection Upgrades, 2” mill and Hot-Mix overlay Market Street from Van Buren Avenue to Pavement Joint 450’ from US13, Sussex Hwy – work will include Pedestrian Connection Upgrades, 2” mill and Hot-Mix overlay Gordy Road from Oak Lane to US13, Sussex Hwy – work will include 2” mill and 2” Hot-Mix overlay North Spring Hill Road from Maryland State Line to DE54, Delmar Road work will include 1” mill and 2” Hot-Mix overlay Susan Beach Road from DE54, Delmar Road to Horsey Church Road – work will include 1” mill and 2” Hot-Mix overlay

For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov.