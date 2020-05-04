Laurel Cancels July 4th Celebration & Fireworks

After much conversation, consideration, discussion and based on the continued increase in COVID 19 cases in Sussex County and the likelihood that the social distancing will be required through summer, the Mayor and Council of Laurel and Town Manager Smith have agreed that it is in the best interest to cancel our traditional July 4th Celebration and fireworks display. The success of the 4th of July Celebration is dependent on the support and donations from our local businesses and businesses within our surrounding area and it is unfair to ask and expect donations for the best fireworks display on the Eastern Shore from businesses sponsors and general public who are struggling financially during this time. We plan to resume this community uplifting event with a bigger bang than ever in 2021.

The health and safety of the community and surrounding community is our top priority as well as the ability for our businesses and general public to be able to recover from this evolving situation. We have kept all those things in mind and at the forefront of all decisions that have been and are being made during this unprecedented situation. Please stay safe.