Laurel Christmas Parade Delayed Until Mon. Dec. 6th

The Town of Laurel Christmas Parade will be postponed for a few days because of postseason high school football.

The Christmas Parade originally scheduled for Friday December 3rd will instead take place Monday December 6th at 7:00 p.m. Town officials said they were attempting to notify applicants for the parade as soon as possible.

Laurel High School will host Indian River High School in a DIAA football semi-final matchup Friday at 7:00 p.m.