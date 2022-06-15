Laurel Father, Son Convicted For Roles In Jan. 6th Capitol Breach

A Sussex County father and son have been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the U.S. Capitol breach January 6th, 2021.

53-year-old Kevin Seefried and his son, 24-year-old Hunter Seefried, were both arrested January 14th, 2021. Kevin Seefried was photographed while waving a Confederate battle flag inside the building.

The Seefrieds were found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The verdict followed a trial in District of Columbia U.S. District Court. The judge acquitted Hunter Seefried of three related charges.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, citing government evidence::

Kevin and Hunter Seefried attended a rally near the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, and then headed to the U.S. Capitol. They illegally entered the Capitol grounds and joined a crowd of rioters heading up the steps of the building. People near Hunter and Kevin Seefried broke windows with a police shield and a wooden two-by-four, and Hunter Seefried removed a large piece of glass from one of those windows to clear the way.

After the glass was broken, the Seefrieds and many others entered the building starting at approximately 2:13 p.m. The Seefrieds were among the first people to enter the Capitol on January 6.

Kevin Seefried was photographed inside the building holding a Confederate flag. While in the building, both defendants were part of a larger group of individuals who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol Police officers near the entrance to the Senate Chambers.

Kevin Seefried faces sentencing September 16th, and Hunter Seefried is to be sentenced September 23rd. Prosecutors said the felony charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties, while the four misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of three years of incarceration and potential financial penalties.

In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 840 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. according to a Justice Department news release. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.