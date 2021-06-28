Laurel Fireworks Postponed Until July 10th

The Town of Laurel’s Independence Day fireworks festivities will be delayed.

The fireworks company Pyrotecnico said due to unforeseen circumstances, this Saturday’s fireworks display must be postponed.

After trying to fulfill the original date, the town said Pyrotecnico has committed to having an extended fireworks spectacular in Laurel Saturday, July 10th.

Fireworks will launch that night at about 9:22 and will be visible from various parts of Laurel.

“We apologize to our citizens and everyone who planned on attending our event. We know this is something that everyone has looked forward to, especially after the cancellation last year due to COVID-19. This was our first real event since COVID and we were extremely disappointed with the postponement of the show,” Laurel officials said in a statement.

For more information, please CLICK HERE