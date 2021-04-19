Laurel House Fire Sends Firefighter To Hospital

A house fire in Laurel Sunday afternoon resulted in one firefighter being sent to a hospital.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:00 p.m. in the 30,000-block of Seaford Road. Members of the Laurel Fire Department encountered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies also responded.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature and occurred when discarded smoking materials ignited combustibles.

Occupants of the home escaped without injury. The firefighter who was taken to a hospital was treated and later released. Damage caused by the fire was estimated at $175,000.