Laurel HS Students Described As Remorseful Following Behavior At Football Game

Some Laurel High School Students are showing remorse for their behavior at Friday night’s home football playoff game against Indian River High School, during which they revealed shirts that contained profanity and “unsportsmanlike language.”

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore said Monday that the school became aware of the incident and was able to identify the students who were involved.

In a statement, Larrimore said the students have taken responsibility for their actions, appear to be sincerely remorseful, and would seek to make amends. Also, Larrimore said the Laurel School District and the Board of Education extends apologies to the Indian River District’s players, fans and parents.

Larrimore posted this message on the Laurel School District website:

The Laurel School District is aware of the unacceptable incident at last Friday’s playoff football game vs. Indian River, in which a few members of our LHS student section made very poor decisions at halftime by changing into shirts that contained profane and unsportsmanlike language. This poor decision was made worse by these students then visiting the opposing bleachers of the Indian River fans.

The Laurel High students involved have met with LHS and District administration as of Monday morning. These students are being held accountable according to the Laurel School District Code of Conduct. Due to family and student privacy laws, we will not be sharing the disciplinary measures the students face. However, all students have taken full responsibility for their actions and are seeking to make amends for those actions, which they realize have hurt some and embarrassed many.

In speaking directly with these students, I can attest that they are sincerely remorseful and now understand their focus should have been on cheering on their team instead of denigrating the opponent.

The Laurel School District and Laurel High School will use this reprehensible occurrence as a teaching moment. We will continue to have discussion with our student body about how to best create an enthusiastic, yet sportsmanlike atmosphere, while also working with administrative staff to ensure that visiting fans have a positive and welcoming experience while attending Laurel athletics events.

On behalf of The Laurel School District and the Laurel Board of Education, we extend our apologies to the Indian River players, fans, and parents.

Sincerely,

Shawn C. Larrimore, Ed.D.

Superintendent