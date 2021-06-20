Laurel Man Arrested after Traffic Stop near Georgetown

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel man has been arrested after a traffic stop Saturday night around 8:45. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle that was speeding on Route 9 near Old Furnace Road west of Georgetown. As troopers contacted the driver, 22 year old Edward Cropper of Laurel, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the car turned up over 2 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. On Cropper’s person police found an unloaded handgun and 5 bullets. Cropper is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon which is a felony and additional traffic and drug violations. He is free on an $11,300 unsecured bond.