Laurel Man Arrested Following Home Invasion

A Laurel man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called Sunday night about a home invasion in progress in the 30,000-block of Discount Land Road. Police saw a suspect standing in the doorway. He came out after multiple commands and was taken into custody.

State Police said a search of 31-year-old Tradon Mccants turned up a concealed folding knife and drug paraphernalia.

Tradon Mccants (photo provided by Delaware State Police)

Two female residents told police that they answered a knock at the door, and that Mccants ran toward the wooden front door, causing glass to break and strike one of the residents. They got out through a window and called 911 from outside.

Police said Mccants also damaged property inside a bedroom of the home.

The women were not injured. Mccants suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

State Police listed these charges against Tradon Mccants:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $1,000

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Offensive Touching

Tradon was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,200.00 secured bond.