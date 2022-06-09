Laurel Man Arrested For 8th DUI

Brian Thomas

A Laurel man has been arrested for DUI for an 8th time following an investigation into a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the intersection of northbound Sussex Highway and Concord Road regarding a hit-and-run collision. An investigation determined that one vehicle struck another at a red light and that the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene. Troopers stopped the driver in the area of Sussex Highway north of West Stein Highway.

State Police said the driver showed signs of impairment. 54-year-old Brian Thomas was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured in the crash

A computer check revealed that Thomas had seven previous DUI convictions. He was arraigned for DUI and numerous traffic offenses at Justice of the Peace Court #2.

Thomas was committed to SCI on $10,004 secured bond.